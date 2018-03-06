Dyson to go all cordless with vacuums, starting with the Cyclone V10

Of course, the star of the show here is really the new V10 digital motor, which boasts eight poles for faster switching, a redesigned impeller for greater airflow efficiency, plus a specially crafted ceramic shaft to reduce weight while still coping with spinning speeds of up to 125,000 rpm -- a bump from the V8's 110,000 rpm but at around half the weight. Combining this powerful core with the redesigned body, the Cyclone V10 is claimed to be lighter yet 20 percent more powerful than the V8. In fact, Sir James went as far as saying that he now has a handheld vacuum with the same performance as its full-size counterpart, such that "it is the reason why I've stopped developing full-size vacuums."

The interesting thing about the V10 motor is that it can adapt to different altitudes, in order to deliver a consistent performance no matter where. Apparently the altitude between different floors in the same household can already affect a vacuum cleaner's performance, let alone living in "a high altitude city like Mexico City and Denver" versus "a low lying city like Amsterdam," according to Dyson.

Another major upgrade here is the battery life. The new 7-cell lithium battery packs more power yet weighs the same as before, and with the low power mode aka "suction mode 1," it can let the Cyclone V10 run for up to a whole hour. If you need more power, you can now switch to either the new medium power mode or the familiar max power mode, but you'll obviously have to sacrifice some battery life there. Another addition on this end is a new battery level indicator on both sides of the battery, along with a filter indicator in case it needs to be replaced or reattached. It's unclear how long it takes to fully recharge a Cyclone V10, but at least this step is a little more convenient now thanks to the new wall cradle: simply slide the vacuum down to plug it in, as opposed to pushing upward first like before.

Dyson sure is keen to get its latest machine in the hands of consumers, so you can already go ahead and buy one in both the US and the UK, with prices starting from about $500 or £400, respectively.