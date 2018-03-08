Nintendo is bringing 'Super Smash Bros.' to the Switch this year

During today's Nintendo Direct stream, the company closed it out by using Splatoon characters to reveal that a version of Super Smash Bros. will come out for Nintendo Switch in 2018. The year and the title, plus glimpses of Mario and Link are all we have to go on for now, but that should be enough for fans of the star-studded brawler to start making their holiday plans.
Super #SmashBros is coming to #NintendoSwitch in 2018! pic.twitter.com/S6WOSuR8rL— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 8, 2018