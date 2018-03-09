Despite layoffs, Motorola says Moto Z line is alive and well

"In late 2017, Lenovo announced a worldwide resource action that would occur over the next several quarters, and impacting less than two percent of its global workforce," a Motorola spokesperson told Engadget. "This week's employment reductions are a continuation of that process. We are reducing our Motorola operations in Chicago however this did not impact half of our workforce there and our Moto Z family will continue."

Back in January, Motorola's entire 2018 lineup was tipped in a series of leaks, including the next Z-series devices. If that info holds true, this year's handset will feature a curved display and, of course, be a key vessel for all of those Moto Mods. Either way, we should find out soon enough what the company has planned for the immediate future.