Google to test video ads on the Play store

Imagine that you're browsing the Google Play store, looking for your next favorite app. You're searching through top ten lists and recommended apps. And then all of a sudden, you're greeting with a blaring, earsplitting video ad for an app. That could be a reality, according to Google. Today, the company announced that it is testing video ads for apps in its Play store. Judging from provided images, it appears that these videos will not be autoplay -- but think of the horror if they were.
While Apple does allow for promoted listings in the App Store, it doesn't currently have video ads (though it does have videos that autoplay without sound while browsing). While video ads may catch more people's attention than other types of promotion, they're also pretty hated. But as apps and companies are competing for eyeballs, it's not surprising that Google would beta test a feature like this.
Google is also experimenting with playable and multi-option video ads. These will allow users to play an ad as if it's a part of a game. Playing ads can give users special incentives, such as extra lives or in-game currency. And users are in control of when they play these ads, so they aren't forced and don't interrupt gameplay. And it allows developers to more fully monetize the games they create.
Clearly Google is (unsurprisingly) thinking of new and innovative ways to deliver ads. There's a delicate balance between engaging advertising and intrusive advertising. It remains to see how these experiments go, but let's hope that video ads don't have a permanent home on the Google Play Store.