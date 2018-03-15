Think tank's new task force will forecast AI's challenges

"We find ourselves on the leading edge of new industrial and military revolutions, powered by AI; machine learning; and autonomous, unmanned systems and robots," Secretary Work said in CNAS' press release. "The United States must consider and prepare for the associated national security challenges – whether in cybersecurity, surveillance, disinformation, or defense. CNAS' AI Task Force will help frame the policy issues surrounding these unique challenges."

The task force is part of CNAS' larger initiative on AI and global security with a roster full of individuals from the academic and tech communities, including members from Duke, Princeton and George Mason along with Cisco, BAE and PNC Bank. If you're interested, CNAS has a smattering of podcasts about AI that likely overlap with what its task force will address.