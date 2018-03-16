Google joins forces with band OK Go to create classroom activities

OK Go brainstormed for ideas with Dr. AnnMarie Thomas, head of the Playful Learning Lab at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota. After that, they teamed up with Google's Science Journal team to "develop tools that allow students to explore the world around them through music." The result is "OK Go Sandbox," a collection of classroom activities, including ones challenging students to recreate the things the band did in their videos, along with the tools they can use to accomplish them.

For instance, Google's Science Journal team created a a pitch detection feature for their app that makes it possible to create sounds with glasses of water, like what OK Go did in a couple of music videos. They also made another feature that plays data values as pitches, allowing students to compose songs by feeding data to the app. You can watch a couple of Sandbox videos below, but you can learn more about the project (either because you're curious or you want to do the classroom activities even though you've been out of school for years) on its website.