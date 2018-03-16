Ubisoft revives 'Might & Magic' as a mobile strategy RPG

Might & Magic: Elemental Guardians launches worldwide on May 31st for iOS and Android. It will have a single-player campaign centered around an apprentice wizard at the Akadimia school of magic. Set in the year 470 YSD, a century before Might & Magic Heroes VI, you'll traverse Ashan and "specific locations that were unexplored in previous games." If you're new to the franchise, however, it won't matter as the game has been designed with newcomers in mind. And if you're the competitive type, Elemental Guardians will have a PVP "Arena" mode with leaderboards and unlockable prizes. If you're interested, you can pre-register the app now and claim an "exclusive creature" based on your mobile operating system of choice.