UpGuard’s new security tool automatically spots firms' data leaks

"Our team is uncovering data breaches every day because of one simple fact: Organizations don't know what data they have, who has it and where it exists," Mike Baukes, co-founder and co-CEO of UpGuard, said in a statement. "BreachSight will allow customers to regain control of their private data by providing total visibility over their digital footprint." BreachSight will automatically perform searches based on relevant keywords provided by those using the service and it will scan the places that UpGuard regularly finds exposed data -- such as Amazon S3 servers. It will then inform companies when data they control is found exposed online as well as data managed by their partners, suppliers and other connected vendors.

BreachSight is meant to work in a complementary way to UpGuard's CyperRisk service, which provides companies continuous risk assessments of both their own security practices and those of connected vendors.

