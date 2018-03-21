HTC Vive Focus headset will be available outside of China soon

If you're interested in developing software for the Vive Focus, HTC has made international developer kits available starting today. You must be registered with HTC through its developer portal to access them.

We tested the HTC Vive Focus back in November and were impressed by the results, though our short time with it meant we didn't quite get the chance to figure all of it out. The bottom line, however, was that this piece of tech has a lot of potential, though the full experience will heavily depend on the quality of the apps.