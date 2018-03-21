Hublot’s first smartwatch will cost over $5,000

The Big Bang smartwatch runs Google's Wear OS and is compatible with Android 4.4 and above as well as iOS 9 and above. It goes on sale starting May 1st and it will cost you. Jean-Claude Biver, watch chief at Hublot's parent company LVMH, told Bloomberg that it will be priced around 5,000 francs (approximately $5,241).

Hublot's watch is the latest addition to those offered by luxury brands. Others include models from Tag Heuer and Montblanc.