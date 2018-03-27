Qualification for this year’s Overwatch World Cup starts now

Committees will work a little differently this go around. GMs will be selected by Blizzard and while individuals can apply, Blizzard will also do a bit of scouting. As for coaches, anyone with an account in good standing can apply to coach their country's team and their country's top 150 players will each vote on who they would like to lead the team. After the first vote, the top three candidates will then be voted on again. The community lead will also be chosen through a two-step voting system. A country's entire player base can vote for community lead and the top 10 from round one will be the candidates included in the second round of voting.

Committees will be revealed on May 31st and will hold tryouts from June 1st through July 5th. Final rosters can have up to 12 players and Blizzard will work with teams to select the seven players that will represent the team at various live events.

You can see a breakdown of voting round dates here and application links for Committee positions will be provided by Blizzard at a later date.