Zuckerberg will reportedly appear before Congress on data privacy

Yesterday, Congress requested Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify about data privacy -- a request that was also extended to Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Now, CNN says Facebook sources have said Zuckerberg will agree to appear before Congress. Zuckerberg was also asked to appear before the UK's Digital Culture Media and Sport Committee, but he has declined to attend that hearing.
Sources told CNN that Zuckerberg and Facebook are currently working on a strategy for his testimony, which will take place on April 10th. Last week, the Facebook CEO was also asked to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Zuckerberg and Facebook have been in some serious hot water over the Cambridge Analytica scandal, wherein profile information on some 50 million Facebook users was handed over to the political data firm. Zuckerberg broke his silence on the situation last week and Facebook took out ads in newspapers apologizing for the role it played in the scandal.
CNN's sources say that because Zuckerberg has now agreed to appear before Congress, Pichai and Dorsey may feel pressured to follow suit. But there's no word yet on if that will be the case.