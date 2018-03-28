Apple CEO Tim Cook criticizes Facebook privacy standards

Apple's Tim Cook on how to protect privacy:

- I would make sure I understood the privacy policy of every app and every website you frequent.

- I would go into private browsing mode. Think about blocking cookies.

- The only way to protect your data, is to encrypt.#RevolutionCHI pic.twitter.com/ZpTsRxn4KN — Recode (@Recode) March 28, 2018

On the topic of regulation, Cook said that no regulation is best in his opinion since it can come with unexpected consequences. "However, I think we're beyond that," Cook said. "I do think it's time that a set of people think deeply about what can be done." When asked what he would do if he were Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Cook replied, "I wouldn't be in this situation."

Cook called for regulation earlier this month in light of the Cambridge Analytica situation, saying at the China Development Forum that "well-crafted" regulation is now "necessary." And he's been critical of Facebook and Google before in regards to their privacy standards. "The truth is, we could make a ton of money if we monetized our customer -- if our customer was our product," Cook said during the interview. "We've elected not to do that."

The interview will air at 8PM Eastern on April 6th.