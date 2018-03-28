NVIDIA teams with Adobe to ensure AI editing runs smoothly

For instance, Adobe added Sensei to products like Lightroom last year and, in recent updates, implemented it to auto-edit photos. Optimizing Sensei for NVIDIA GPUs will ideally improve Adobe's service for Creative and Experience Cloud customers and developers, especially as the software company builds out its multi-platform cloud-hosted editing and storage features.

The partnership could also lead to new business opportunities for NVIDIA's ecosystem of developers, according to a press release. The pair could offer GPU-boosted versions of Adobe's services for creative mediums like mixed reality, next-gen rendering and 'other new immersive experiences.'