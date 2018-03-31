'PUBG' will start testing its tiny 'Savage' map next week

The only bad news? Its developers said that the first round of testing will be closed, and limited to only a few players when it occurs between April 2nd at 10 PM ET and April 5th at 7 AM ET. To get access, you should keep an eye on the game's social media channels for keys, with more information going out on Monday. Check out the video above for some footage of the new map (starting after the thank you message at about 2:52).

Until then, players can check the first round of its Event Mode offerings, which follows up on the teaser image of a Flare Gun by adding a few of them to the game. If your four-player squad finds one, then you can fire it in the air to call in a care package drop to your location loaded with weapons, armor and other items you'll enjoy -- assuming you're alive to pick them up after other players converge on your signal. If you'd like to check it out then move fast -- the mode goes away April 1st at 10 PM ET.