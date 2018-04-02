Google equips school buses with WiFi for homework in rural areas

Google notes that schools will set the policies for the onboard access, so they can limit kids to class-related sites. The company isn't alone in this endeavor, either, as it's enlisting the help of both school networking non-profit CoSN as well as low-income broadband provider Kajeet.

There's no question that Google stands to benefit from the program: this gets Chromebooks in front of students who might only ever see them in the classroom, if at all. At the same time, though, it should level the playing field for rural kids who had to either cut into greatly limited free time or suffer academically. There's evidence it can work -- a study of the South Carolina pilot showed that students were more likely to be digitally literate and complete homework, and were less likely to face discipline. While there's no guarantee that will translate to other schools, it bodes well for the expanded program.