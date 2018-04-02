Show More Results

Netflix
What's on TV: 'Legion' and 'Seth Rogen's Hilarity for Charity'

Also: National basketball championship game, 'Minit' and 'The Last O.G.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in AV
Netflix

Tonight March Madness comes to an end, and this weekend the F1 series stops off in Bahrain. In between, it's time for season two of FX's mutant series Legion as well as the premiere of The Last O.G. on TBS starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish. Netflix has another slew of new movies and TV shows, including a Seth Rogen comedy special that features Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Michelle Wolf, John Mulaney, Michael Che, Michael J. Fox, David Chang, Ike Barinholtz, Chelsea Peretti, Kumail Nanjiani, Jon Lovitz, Jeff Goldblum, Sacha Baron Cohen, Nick Kroll, Post Malone, Chris Hardwick, and Craig Robinson.

If you're looking for a different kind of gaming experience this week, keep an eye out for Minit, an adventure game that you play sixty seconds at a time. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games & Streaming

  • The Post (VOD)
  • Insidious: The Last Key
  • Father Figures
  • Looking Glass
  • Ballers (S3)
  • The 6th Man
  • Celtic Pride
  • Sweet Virginia
  • My Hero Academia S2
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (PC)
  • Flight of Light (PS4)
  • Raining Coins (PS4)
  • Infernium (Switch, PS4, PC)
  • Impact Winter (PS4, Xbox One)
  • ACA NeoGeo Samurai Shodown III (Switch)
  • The King of Fighters '97 Global Match (PS4)
  • Octocopter: Double or Squids (Switch)
  • Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare (Xbox One)
  • The Adventure Pals (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Minit (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
  • Crisis of Planet of the Apes VR (PS VR)
  • TERA (Xbox One)

Monday

  • NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Final, TBS, 9 PM
  • King in the Wilderness, HBO, 8 PM
  • D.C.'s Legend's of Tomorrow, CW, 8 PM
  • The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
  • American Idol, ABC, 8 PM
  • WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
  • Man with a Plan, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • Penn & Teller: Fool Us - April Fool's Day, CW, 9 PM
  • The Resident, Fox, 9 PM
  • The Terror, AMC, 9 PM
  • Living Biblically, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • The Crossing (series premiere), ABC, 10 PM
  • McMafia, AMC, 10 PM
  • Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM

Tuesday

  • Fary is the New Black, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Shadowhunters, Freeform, 8 PM
  • WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
  • The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
  • The Middle, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
  • Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM
  • Black Lightning, CW, 9 PM
  • The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
  • LA to Vegas, Fox, 9 PM
  • Bull, CBS, 9 PM
  • Rise, NBC, 9 PM
  • Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 9 PM
  • The Mick (season finale), Fox, 9:30 PM
  • Legion (season premiere), FX, 10 PM
  • Chicago Med, NBC, 10 PM
  • For the People, ABC, 10 PM
  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
  • The Quad (season finale), BET, 10 PM
  • Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G., USA, 10 PM
  • Chicago Med, NBC, 10 PM
  • The Last O.G. (series premiere), TBS, 10:30 PM
  • Adam Ruins Everything, TruTV, 10:30 PM
  • The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
  • The President Show, Comedy Central, 11 PM
  • The Chris Gethard Show, TruTV, 11 PM

Wednesday

  • The Path, Hulu, 3 AM
  • National Treasure (season premiere), Hulu, 3 AM
  • Famous in Love (season premiere), Freeform, 8 PM
  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
  • Empire, Fox, 8 PM
  • The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
  • The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM
  • Life Sentence, CW, 9 PM
  • The Magicians (season finale), Syfy, 9 PM
  • Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
  • Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
  • Star, Fox, 9 PM
  • Suits, USA, 9 PM
  • I Am MLK Jr., Paramount, 9 PM
  • American Housewife, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • The Americans, FX, 10 PM
  • Catfish, MTV, 10 PM
  • Krypton, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Designated Survivor, ABC, 10 PM
  • Criminal Minds, CBS, 10 PM
  • Hap & Leonard, Sundance, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM

Thursday

  • Innocent, Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • Gotham: A Dark Knight, Fox, 8 PM
  • Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
  • Jersey Shore Family Vacation, MTV, 8 PM
  • Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
  • Siren, Freeform, 8 PM
  • A.P. Bio, NBC, 8:30 PM
  • Young Sheldon, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • Will & Grace (season finale), NBC, 9 PM
  • American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja, USA, 9 PM
  • Station 19, ABC, 9 PM
  • Showtime at the Apollo, Fox, 9 PM
  • Arrow, CW, 9 PM
  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM
  • Life in Pieces, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • Champions, NBC, 9:30 PM
  • Chicago Fire, NBC, 10 PM
  • Nobodies, Paramount, 10 PM
  • S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
  • Atlanta, FX, 10 PM
  • Black Card Revoked, BET, 10 PM
  • Thursday Night Darts, BBC America, 10 PM
  • The Rundown with Robin Thede, BET, 11 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM

Friday

  • Money Heist: Part 2, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Seth Rogen's Hilarity for Charity, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Boss Baby: Back in Business, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Fastest Car (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Jay-Z, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Amateur, Netflix, 3 AM
  • 6 Balloons, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The 4th Company, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Ram Dass: Going Home, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Orbiter 9, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Remix, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Troy: Fall of a City (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • All or Nothing: The Michigan Wolverines, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Fly Guys, Facebook, 12 PM
  • Once Upon A Time, ABC, 8 PM
  • Taken, NBC, 8 PM
  • Dynasty, CW, 8 PM
  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
  • Jane the Virgin, CW, 9 PM
  • Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 9 PM
  • Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
  • Strike Back (season finale), Cinemax, 10 PM
  • Blue Bloods, CBs, 10 PM
  • ELeague: Tekken Team Takedown - The Grand Final, TBS, 11 PM
  • This Is Not Happening (season finale), Comedy Central, 12 AM

Saturday

  • Paterno, HBO, 8 PM
  • Ransom (season premiere), CBS, 8 PM
  • Thunder/Rockets, 8:30 PM
  • 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, USA, 10 PM
  • Christiane Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World, CNN, 10 PM
  • Saturday Night Live: Chadwick Boseman / Cardi B, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • F1 Bahrain GP, ESPN2, 11 AM
  • The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • The Joel McHale Show, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 7:30 PM
  • Howard's End (series premiere), Starz, 8 PM
  • American Idol ABC, 8 PM
  • Our Cartoon President (season finale), Showtime, 8 PM
  • Killing Eve (series premiere), BBC America, 8 PM
  • Instinct, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
  • Brooklyn Nine-nine, Fox, 8:30 PM
  • Genius Junior, NBC, 9 PM
  • American Dynasties, CNN, 9 PM
  • The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
  • Unsung: Avant, TV One, 9 PM
  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
  • Here and Now, HBO, 9 PM
  • Homeland, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Ash vs. Evil Dead, Starz, 9 PM
  • Unforgotten (series premiere), PBS, 9 PM
  • Last Man on Earth, Fox, 9:30 PM
  • Trust, FX, 10 PM
  • Billions, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History, CNN, 10 PM
  • Naked & Afraid, Discovery, 10 PM
  • Timeless, NBC, 10 PM
  • Madam Secretary, CBS, 10 PM
  • Deception, ABC, 10 PM
  • Barry: Chapter One, HBO, 10:30 PM
  • Talking Dead, AMC, 10 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

[All times listed are in ET]

