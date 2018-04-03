MSI's 4.1-lb slim gaming laptop has a 144hz, 15-inch screen

While MSI is known for making powerful gaming machines, and its past GS machines have also been impressively slim, the GS65 Stealth Thin proves it can still surprise us when it comes to design. With its sleek black and gold aesthetic and lack of ostentatious flash, it doesn't scream "gaming laptop." The GS65 also features thin 4.9mm bezels around its 1080p screen, and it's just 0.69-inches thick (a hair thinner than its previous models). MSI also claims it'll last over eight hours on battery, whereas the Zephyrus lasted under two hours in our benchmark.

If you're looking for pure power in a gaming laptop though, MSI also announced its GT75 Titan today, which can be configured with Intel's brand new Core i9 six-core CPU. It's nowhere near slim, clocking in at 10 pounds with a giant 17.3-inch screen, mechanical keyboard, and elaborate cooling. But it has just about all the hardware you could want, including NVIDA GTX 1070 and 1080 graphics, as well as 4K and 1080p (120Hz) displays.