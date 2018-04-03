Origin's EVO15-S packs a lot of gaming power into a 4.3-pound laptop

The new machines also come with either a 15.6-inch 144Hz 1080P or a 4K 3,840 x 2,160 display, depending on whether you want accurate graphics or gaming performance. You can also get up to 2TB of M.2 SSD and 4TB of HDD storage, two USB Type C 3.1 ports, and a 6-in-1 card reader (no Thunderbolt, apparently, though). There's no word on pricing yet, but the current EVO-15S starts at around $2,000 with NVIDIA GTX 1070 Max-Q graphics.