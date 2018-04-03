Origin's EVO15-S packs a lot of gaming power into a 4.3-pound laptop

With Intel's release of new Core-i7 and i9 chips for portable PCs, a lot of interesting new lightweight gaming laptops are hitting the market. Origin, for one, just launched the EVO15-S and business-oriented NT-15 laptops that fit pretty incredible specs into a small size. They both pack NVIDIA GTX 1070 Max-Q graphics, up to 32GB of RAM, and Intel's six-core i7-8750H processor into a 4.3 pound, one-inch thick package, which should please gamers and video editors alike.
The new machines also come with either a 15.6-inch 144Hz 1080P or a 4K 3,840 x 2,160 display, depending on whether you want accurate graphics or gaming performance. You can also get up to 2TB of M.2 SSD and 4TB of HDD storage, two USB Type C 3.1 ports, and a 6-in-1 card reader (no Thunderbolt, apparently, though). There's no word on pricing yet, but the current EVO-15S starts at around $2,000 with NVIDIA GTX 1070 Max-Q graphics.