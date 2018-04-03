The Morning After: Intel's six-core laptop CPU

Yes, you read that right.Intel brings a six-core i9 processor to laptops

With its latest batch of eighth-generation Core chips for laptops, Intel is focused on delivering even more desktop-like performance. Just take a look at its new six-core monster processor, the Core i9-8950HK. We were impressed that the company was able to bring quad-core chips to ultraportables with its first batch of eighth-gen CPUs, but the 8950HK certainly looks like it will live up to the crazy specifications we expect from the i9 lineup.

The HP Envy ISS is launching with SpaceX's CRS-14 mission.The ISS will replace its 17-year-old printer this week

At a ripe age of 17 years, the printer aboard the ISS is more than ready for a replacement. The crew aboard the space station will also get a full complement of new PCs, too.

The driver's hands were off the wheel prior to the crash, Elon Musk said.Federal investigators "unhappy" Tesla revealed crash details

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it is "unhappy" that Tesla released information about the fiery March 23rd crash that killed a driver. In a blog post last Friday, Elon Musk said that the Autopilot was active when the Model X struck a highway barrier and caught fire. He also noted that according to vehicle data, driver Wei Huang didn't have his hands on the steering wheel for six seconds prior to the crash into a disabled safety barrier.

Headphones and Hi-fi, too.Oppo is getting out of the home-theater business

The manufacturer of one of the best Ultra HD Blu-ray players is calling it quits. Oppo said in a note on its website that "As our latest 4K UHD players reach the pinnacle of their performance, it is time to say goodbye." Its well-reviewed devices will be available until they're completely sold out, while existing owners can expect continued customer support and firmware updates, but that's it.

Plans are in the early stages, but this could happen as soon as two years from now.Apple will reportedly replace Intel chips in Macs with its own in 2020

Apple has been manufacturing chips to use in its Macs for a while now, though the ARM-based silicon mostly backs up Intel's main CPUs during laptop "Power Nap" sessions. According to reports at Bloomberg, however, Apple plans to replace Intel's main Mac chips, starting as early as 2020.

Order a pie and control your DVR with your feet.Pizza Hut's 'smart' shoes turn you into a fashionable couch potato

When it comes to fast-food PR stunts, Pizza Hut doesn't hold back. Seriously, this is the company that's made a jacket that keeps you as warm as, well, a pizza. Pizza Hut's best stunt might be the new Pie Tops II, however -- a pair of sneakers that let you order a pie and control your DVR right from the tongues.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.