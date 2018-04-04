BAFTA-winning puzzle game 'The Spectrum Retreat' is almost ready

Smith said in a statement that the finished game is built on the mechanics he developed years ago, but "they're now integrated with a mature, absorbing story and setting," thanks to Ripstone Games' help. "We've worked closely with Dan as he, along with our in-house artists and programmers, crafted an experience which does justice to the vision he showed in his 2016 BAFTA award-winning demo," the publisher said. "The puzzles possess a depth which betray Dan's age and the story provides real emotional heft."

We don't know about you, but we're hoping that The Penrose is a combination of Hotel California and the Overlook from Stephen King's The Shining -- a hotel that messes with your mind and won't let you leave. The Spectrum Retreat doesn't have a specific release date yet, but we'll update you when the company releases more info.