'Spyro Reignited Trilogy' reaches PS4 and Xbox One on September 21st

Thankfully, the trilogy also catches up with modernized controls (analog stick support in every game!), better cameras, updated cinematics, a 're-imagined' soundtrack and improved reward sequences. Like other remakes, it's more about viewing the games through rose-tinted lenses than maintaining the rough edges in the name of accuracy.

The Reignited Trilogy arrives on September 21st for $40. Yes, it's yet another bid to cash in on nostalgia for gamers whose childhood consoles have long since been sold at garage sales, but it's hard to complain too loudly. Spyro was one of the original PlayStation's definitive series, so it's good to see it rejuvenated after years of both a string of lackluster sequels and a reduced role as a Skylanders character.