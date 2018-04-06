MSNBC's interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook airs tonight at 8PM ET

Last week, details from Tim Cook's interview with MSNBC and Recode's Kara Swisher emerged ahead of its airing, and boy, did he have some choice words for Facebook. When asked about the social network's mess with Cambridge Analytica, the Apple CEO said: "We've never believed that these detailed profiles of people, that have incredibly deep personal information that is patched together from several sources, should exist." The cable news network will broadcast the full talk tonight at 8PM ET.