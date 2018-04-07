'PUBG' moves beyond battle royale with War Mode

War Mode is only available for custom servers (which can only be created by PUBG Partners on Windows PCs at the moment), but there are plans to bring it to the public through Events.

As for Xbox One players? There's some news for you, too. PlayerUnknown himself (aka Brendan Greene) and Microsoft's Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb have confirmed that the Xbox One version of PUBG will finally get the game's second map, Miramar, in May. This won't necessarily be good news to everyone (critics have argued that Miramar's expansive desert landscape leads to too many sniper battles), but it's good news if you've grown bored of playing on Erangel and wish you had the variety of your Windows counterparts. Not that the parity will last for long when the smaller Savage map is right around the corner.