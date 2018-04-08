Show More Results

Apple may unveil red iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models this week

No word on a similar hue for the iPhone X, though.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Mobile
Apple may be poised to spice up the iPhone 8's color selection much as it did for the 7 series last year. MacRumors has obtained a Virgin Mobile memo claiming (Product) Red versions of the 8 and 8 Plus will be announced soon, possibly as early as April 9th. It's not clear whether they'll ship this week (Virgin would be taking pre-orders), but we wouldn't expect a lengthy delay between the press release and availability. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman (who has historically been an accurate source of Apple leaks) backed up the story.

Notably, there's no mention of a similarly crimson-shaded iPhone X. Sorry, folks, you might have to be content with the existing monochromatic options. Not that it would be shocking -- the X is an expensive handset to start with, and it may be a tougher sell in a special edition color. This doesn't completely rule out extra colors, but we wouldn't count on them.

If the leak is accurate, Apple is pursuing a familiar strategy for device makers: it's rolling out new color options to put its hardware back in the spotlight and entice buyers who wanted livelier options. It's not going to have the same effect as introducing a brand new iPhone, but it might rekindle enough interest to keep sales steady until the usual fall refresh.

