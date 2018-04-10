Vizio’s new P-series TV is its brightest yet

Last year's P-Series had the same 240Hz refresh rates, but only 128 local dimming LEDs. Both have over one billion colors, but the peak brightness of this latest display appears to be much greater than the 500 nits of the previous year's line. In contrast, this year's M-Series features 600 nits of peak brightness, 48 dimming zones and a 60Hz refresh rate with a price of $1,000 for a 65-inch display.

The display also comes with Vizio's proprietary SmartCast OS, which features apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Vudu. Google Chromecast is also built directly into the display. Users can also take advantage of voice control thanks to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility. We've been impressed in the past with Vizio's balance between great quality and a price point that won't break the bank, and this new flagship is no exception. The PQ65-F1 is available now on Vizio.com, with availability soon at select retailers, and carries an MSRP of $2,199.