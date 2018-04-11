Reddit names 944 banned Russian propaganda-linked accounts

Based on Reddit's report, though, it doesn't sound like the website's Russian troll situation was as bad as Facebook's. The company said half of the users in the list with karma, including six of the 13 with over 10,000, were already banned before the 2016 Presidential Elections took place. Further, Huffman said none of the accounts placed an ad on its network, and that his team's investigation didn't "detect any effective use of [the] accounts to engage in vote manipulation." If you want to peek at what those users posted on the website anyway and see if you had upvoted any of them, check out Reddit's list right here.