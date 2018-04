After a few months without updates, Apple has shown some attention to the mobile version of its free iMovie video editor with a new update. It's now fully compatible with the iPhone X's Super Retina Display (and that notch), and according to the notes, finally takes advantage of the Metal API for direct access to your iPhone GPU. Unfortunately, judging by a few early reports, that doesn't seem to do much for video rendering time, but maybe there are benefits that just haven't been uncovered yet.