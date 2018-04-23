EU launches anti-trust investigation into Apple’s purchase of Shazam

"The way people listen to music has changed significantly in recent years, with more and more Europeans using music streaming services," Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement. "Our investigation aims to ensure that music fans will continue to enjoy attractive music streaming offers and won't face less choice as a result of this proposed merger." The EC will be looking into whether Apple's purchase of Shazam will give it access to data that would allow it to target and try to attract customers of other streaming services. It will also investigate whether other services would be harmed if Shazam stopping referring users to them after Apple takes over.

The EC has to give a decision by September 4th.