A fond farewell to our sister sites in Germany and Spain

When I started at Engadget in 2010, I saw the site as an opportunity: a publication with millions of readers that would pay me to write for a living. After months of rigorous training and countless hours spent in IRC with some of the most genuine and intelligent people I'd ever met, I started to see Engadget as a family, a global community of passionate, creative writers and editors who truly care about their audience and their work.

Sadly, the Engadget community is about to get a little bit smaller. Starting tomorrow, Engadget's German- and Spanish-language sites will cease publication. While we are sad to see them go, this isn't the end of the road. The writers and editors at both sites will go on to do great things and their archives will live on here at Engadget.com. Engadget.com and our sister sites in China, Japan and the UK will continue to bring you the world's best technology news and reviews.

I won't dwell on what brought us here. Instead, I'll just say thank you. To our readers, our writers, our editors and our friends in Spain and Germany, it has been a wild ride. Your passion and dedication won't be forgotten.

They say nothing lasts forever, but we'll always have IRC.

Good luck out there!