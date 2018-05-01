FedEx adds a hydrogen fuel cell van to its fleet

The van has been built in partnership between Workhorse Group and Plug Power, and uses a hydrogen engine. The ride is in service at FedEx's facility in Menands NY, and runs a standard delivery route for the logistics outfit. According to the companies involved, the whip can cover 160 miles per "delivery cycle," after which it heads back to a hydrogen charging station in Latham.

FedEx's new super-green van has already racked up more than 3,000 test-miles, and the company is hoping it'll clock 27,000 miles in its first six months. It's another component of the green vehicle puzzle that companies like FedEx are trying to solve, with the company also investing in electric semi trucks. FedEx has ordered 20 Tesla Semis, which will be distributed around its freight department when they arrive.