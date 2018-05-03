Samsung’s new camera sensor plays nice with phones besides the Galaxy S

The 3P9 also delivers faster autofocusing with advanced phase detection auto-focus (PDAF). A gyro-synchronizer helps stabilize images by comparing the frame exposure time via the sensor with data on camera movement.

Samsung also offers a Plug and Play solution for the ISOCELL as a rear camera sensor in mobile devices. "The ISOCELL Plug and Play solution will help reduce time-to-market for set makers and offer a quality-assured camera solution to end-users," said Ben K. Hur, Samsung's vice president of System LSI marketing. This allows manufacturers to easily plug this sensor into their device, made up of components from different providers, rather spending months developing a solution to integrate the sensor.

Samsung has certainly been making solid camera tech recently (the S9 comes to mind), so it's great that the ISOCELL will now be available for other manufacturers in a convenient solution. It's worth keeping an eye on areas like camera sensors, because this is a big part of Samsung's overall business.