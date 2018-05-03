Show More Results

Image credit: Aaron Souppouris / Engadget
Sonos plans home theater event for June 6th

It could feature a new smart home speaker described in a recent FCC filing.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
22m ago in Gadgetry
Aaron Souppouris / Engadget

Sonos announced today that it will be hosting an event in June and its invite included the image below. While it's not yet clear exactly what's on the docket for this event, it could have something to do with a Sonos FCC filing reported earlier this week. It suggests the company will soon introduce a new smart home speaker and describes the device as a "high-performance, all-in-one home theater smart speaker and part of Sonos' home sound system." And according to the filing, it looks like for audio, Sonos will be swapping its typical optical out for an HDMI port instead.

The event will take place in San Francisco on June 6th.

