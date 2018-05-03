YouTube gets 1.8 billion logged-in viewers monthly

"It's incredibly important to me and everyone at YouTube that we grow responsibly," the CEO said, addressing concerns about the company's ability to properly monitor offensive content. "There is not a playbook for how open platforms operate at our scale... The way I think about it, it's critical we're on the right side of history."

Wojcicki said YouTube has built "infrastructure and tools" to properly manage its platform over the past year. Additionally, it's also made guidelines and policies more restrictive, committed more people to monitoring content, and it's relying on the "latest machine learning" technology to help. While that's all well and good, she also didn't reveal any new strategies for better managing YouTube's platform.

Naturally, YouTube also took the opportunity to reveal its next batch of originals. Will Smith's Grand Canyon bungee jump was the biggest announcement. And in addition to its highschool basketball series with Lebron James, Best Shot, there's also If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, which features Priyanka Chopra traveling the world and talking with inspirational people. Jack Whitehall will also work out with professional soccer players in Training Days. As for existing shows, YouTube is renewing three: Kevin Hart's What the Fit, The Super Slow Show and the Untitled Demi Lovato Project.