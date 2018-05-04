Robotic woks are the chefs in this Boston restaurant

Spyce's mecha-woks use magnetic induction to heat the food and automatically rinse themselves after preparing every order. As cool as they sound, though, they aren't quite capable of doing actual food prep and making bowls look presentable. The restaurant still employs human workers at a commissary kitchen where ingredients are chopped and prepared; on site, there are two garnish employees to add the finishing touch. So, although robots could eventually take all our jobs, Spyce's founders didn't conjure up a machine that can put all restaurant employees out of work right now.

Its Yelp reviews are pretty good, if you're wondering how's the food itself. To note, Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud serves as Spyce's culinary director. But if you're not quite the kale and beans kind of person, seeing the restaurant's whirring, spinning robotic woks in action might be worth the visit. Spyce runs an open kitchen, and the show is definitely part of the experience. "It's fun to see what's going on behind the scenes," co-founder Brady Knight said, "We didn't want to hide anything because we think what we made is pretty cool."