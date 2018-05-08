Gmail's 'Smart Compose' autocompletes your emails as you type

Smart Compose operates in the background, letting you accept its suggestions or ignore them, so you don't need to change the way you currently compose drafts. When you see a suggestion you like, you can simply hit the "tab" button to accept it.

That gives the benefit of reduced grammatical and spelling errors, while also providing phrases in context. Whether anyone uses it or not is another question, however. I can't say I've ever used Gmail's suggested replies, for instance, as they seem too impersonal for most situations. Either way, Smart Compose will appear in the new Gmail for consumers over the next few weeks, and arrive to business G Suite customers in the coming months.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from Google I/O 2018!