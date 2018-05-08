Google is making it easier to have a conversation with your Assistant

In the same vein, Google also talked about "multiple actions," which lets you ask more than one question or do more than one thing at once. For example, you could say "tell me the weather in New York City and San Francisco" or "turn off my lights and turn on the popcorn maker."

The Assistant can now order food, as well. Partners include Panera, Dominos, Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts and a handful of others. Obviously, not all these places will deliver, but if you're used to ordering your Starbucks in advance on your phone, you can now just do it with the Google Assistant.

Finally, Google is adding a new "pretty please" feature that teaches kids not to just order their Assistant around. If you say "please," it'll reinforce the behavior by saying things like "thanks for being polite!" Amazon introduced something like this a few weeks ago for Alexa, and it's good to see Google doing the same here. All of these features will be rolling out to the Google Assistant in the coming weeks.

