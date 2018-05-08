John Legend is one of six new Google Assistant voices

The new voices arrive thanks to the company's work with WaveNet technology over the last year. First debuted in 2016, the WaveNet architecture is based on the same DeepMind AI that powered the AlphaGo project. Unlike other forms of text-to-speech technologies, WaveNet relies on large datasets of raw audio waveforms, rather than full words and speech fragments.

