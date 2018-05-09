You can see your friends' HQ Trivia answers, but only on Fridays

Once you allow HQ to access your address book and you add friends to the title, you can see which of your buddies are playing along with you. When you choose to put your icon on answers, your friends can see your choice. It's like when you're in a bar playing trivia and you all shout out your answers. "We understand the power of the crowd and playing together," HQ's James Ruben told TechCrunch. "That doesn't necessarily exist everywhere. Our goal is to spread that power to people who maybe aren't playing in the office together."