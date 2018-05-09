New Mexico asks BitTorrent what it does to stop child exploitation

Balderas' office noted that at least some search terms on uTorrent turned up offensive material, and that other media services used hashes and photo fingerprinting to automatically block and remove child exploitation content.

The Attorney General gave BitTorrent until June 8th to answer his questions. BitTorrent told Engadget that it's "reviewing" the letter and that it would "cooperate with law enforcement agencies to the full extent of the law."

The request puts BitTorrent in a tough spot. It would be difficult for the company to completely address the issue, since uTorrent is just one torrent client among the many produced by third parties. And BitTorrent certainly doesn't have a monopoly on VPNs -- why single out Cyber Ghost when there are legions of equivalents? BitTorrent isn't certain to face any legal action (governments frequently send letters like this with little follow-up), but it might not have any simple answers for Balderas.