Peloton’s connected spin bike comes to the UK and Canada

There are plans for retail locations in London and Toronto, and Peloton plans to push into other European markets next year. The international expansion means there'll be localized content too -- Peloton's opening a studio in London next year to provide live and on-demand classes with British instructors. Those streams should be a better fit for European time zones.

The bike will cost £1,995 in the UK and $2,595 CAD in Canada, though it's not immediately clear how much the required monthly subscription will be there -- Americans have to pay $39 per month to access classes and get full use of their bikes. Peloton also didn't lay out its timeline for selling treadmills in the UK and Canada. The Peloton Tread, which debuted at CES in January, starts shipping in the US in the fall, so it might reach the UK and Canada soon afterwards.