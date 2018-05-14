'CoolPaintrVR' is PlayStation VR's 3D painting app

PC-based virtual reality has a few applications for creating art, but so far PlayStation VR owners have been left high and dry in that regard. That changes now with CoolPaintrVR from Singular People and WildBit Studios. You can use either a DualShock 4 or PlayStation Move controllers to craft your masterpiece, but the latter will almost assuredly offer the most natural painting experience. As VRFocus points out, in addition to exporting your finished product to USB for sharing, the app will also capture your entire creation session for 3D playback. Interested in getting your hands (virtually) dirty? It'll only set you back $20.