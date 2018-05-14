The Morning After: The future of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket

Prince's estate will eventually release a physical version.

Tidal will debut an unreleased Prince album in 2019



Tidal and Prince's estate are done battling it out in court, ending things in good terms and with a new album, to boot. Jay-Z's streaming service has announced that it's debuting a new Prince album with previously unreleased songs in 2019. It will stream exclusively on Tidal for 14 days and will be available as a download seven days after it launches.



It's all about BFR after that.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket has roughly 300 launches before retirement



Now that SpaceX's final Falcon 9 design has launched for the first time, there's a looming question: how many more launches does the vehicle have left? Elon Musk has estimated that SpaceX will build 30 to 40 more Falcon 9 cores for "~300 missions" over the next five years. Then it'll be showtime for SpaceX's biggest rocket.



Prettier, more consistent apps are on their way.

How Google's 'Material Theming' will change your Android experience



This week, Google announced a new set of tools called Material Theming that helps developers implement the Material theme across apps, including mobile and web. App-makers can now choose from a variety of components and design transitions, while Google taps into AI to make everything look coherent. Material Theming makes it easier for developers to design apps their way while sticking to Google's design paradigm.



But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.