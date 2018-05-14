What's on TV: 'Fahrenheit 451,' 'Die Hard' 4K

This week Black Panther comes home on Ultra HD Blu-ray after its video-on-demand premiere last week, and it is must-buy, both for the impressive picture quality (despite a few issues with the CGI) and director's commentary. Michael B. Jordan's second appearance on our list this week comes courtesy of HBO, where he'll star in its Fahrenheit 451 film premiering Saturday night. You can also pick up Die Hard on Ultra HD Blu-ray, or Gladiator if that's what you prefer.

We also have a slew of season/series finales, including New Girl, Black-ish, Alex, Inc., Blindspot, The Blacklist, Family Guy, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Gotham and Rellik. For gamers, there's an Ultimate Edition of State of Decay 2 on Xbox One and PC, while Hitman: Definitive Edition arrives on PS4 and Xbox One. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).