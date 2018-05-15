Snapchat's six-second unskippable ads have arrived

[Image credit: AdAge]

The good news is that these ads won't pop up in your friends' posts -- they'll only appear in professionally produced Shows in Snapchat's Discover section by publishing partners like Disney, NBC and MTV-owner Viacom. Snapchat is testing these forced-view ads, because advertisers are reportedly unhappy that the average ad viewing time on the platform is only two seconds. "They can't build a viable ad-supported platform without changing," a digital agency exec told AdAge.

While you can't instantly dismiss the experimental ads like you could the other ones on the platform, they're also less robust in a way. Those six seconds are all you get, since they don't link to longer videos or e-commerce experiences. At least the initial batch doesn't -- future ones may find a way to be unskippable and interactive at the same time.