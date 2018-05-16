Show More Results

Image credit: OnePlus
The OnePlus 6 vs. the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5: What's changed?

There's more to the OnePlus 6 than its notch and glass body.
Richard Lai, @richardlai
1h ago in Mobile
OnePlus

The freshly announced OnePlus 6 is easily the company's best-looking device to date, but is it a worthy upgrade for those who are currently carrying a OnePlus 5 or 5T? Our upcoming review will have a more definitive answer, but for now, we can get a rough idea by numbers and specs alone. The most interesting part is perhaps the cameras: While the front camera has remained unchanged, the rear dual cameras saw a progressive upgrade over the three models, with the latest one finally regaining optical image stabilization. Of course, there are also several other notable tweaks here and there. Let's take a look.

OnePlus 6 OnePlus 5T OnePlus 5
Pricing $529, $579, $629 (off contract) $499, $559 (off contract) $479, $539 (off contract)
Dimensions 155.7 x 75.4 x 7.75mm (6.13 x 2.97 x 0.31 inches) 156.1 x 75 x 7.3mm (6.15 x 2.95 x 0.29 inches) 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25mm (6.07 x 2.92 x 0.29 inches)
Weight 177g (6.2 ounces) 162g (5.7 ounces) 153g (5.40 ounces)
Screen size 6.28 inches (159.5mm) 6.01 inches (152.7mm) 5.5 inches (139.7mm)
Screen resolution 2,280 x 1,080 (402ppi) 2,160 x 1,080 (401ppi) 1,920 x 1,080 (401ppi)
Aspect Ratio 19:9 18:9 16:9
Screen type AMOLED AMOLED AMOLED
Battery 3,300mAh 3,300mAh 3,300mAh
Internal storage 64 / 128 / 256GB UFS 2.1 64 / 128GB UFS 2.1 64 / 128GB UFS 2.1
External storage None None None
Rear camera Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 16MP, f/1.7, 1.22μm pixel size, OIS;
Telephoto, 20MP, f/1.7, 1.0μm pixel size		 Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 16MP, f/1.7, 1.12μm pixel size;
Telephoto, 20MP, f/1.7, 1.0μm pixel size		 Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 16MP, f/1.7, 1.12μm pixel size;
Telephoto, 20MP, f/2.6, 1.0μm pixel size
Front-facing camera 16MP, f/2.0, 1.0μm pixel size 16MP, f/2.0, 1.0μm pixel size 16MP, f/2.0, 1.0μm pixel size
Video capture 4K at 60fps 4K at 30fps 4K at 30fps
NFC Yes Yes Yes
Bluetooth v5.0 with aptX HD v5.0 with aptX HD v5.0 with aptX HD
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
CPU 2.8GHz octa-core 2.45GHz octa-core 2.45GHz octa-core
GPU Adreno 630 Adreno 540 Adreno 540
RAM 6 / 8GB LPDDR4X 6 / 8GB LPDDR4X 6 / 8GB LPDDR4X
WiFi 2x2 MIMO, dual band, 802.11ac 2x2 MIMO, dual band, 802.11ac 2x2 MIMO, dual band, 802.11ac
Operating system OxygenOS based on Android 8.1 OxygenOS based on Android 8.1 OxygenOS based on Android 8.1
Other features Fingerprint sensor, dual SIM, water resistant, USB Type-C, Dash Charge (5V/4A), 3.5mm headphone jack, alert slider Fingerprint sensor, dual SIM, USB Type-C, Dash Charge (5V/4A), 3.5mm headphone jack, 3-mic noise cancellation, alert slider Fingerprint sensor, dual SIM, USB Type-C, Dash Charge (5V/4A), 3.5mm headphone jack, 3-mic noise cancellation, capacitive buttons, alert slider

