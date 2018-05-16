The OnePlus 6 vs. the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5: What's changed?

The freshly announced OnePlus 6 is easily the company's best-looking device to date, but is it a worthy upgrade for those who are currently carrying a OnePlus 5 or 5T? Our upcoming review will have a more definitive answer, but for now, we can get a rough idea by numbers and specs alone. The most interesting part is perhaps the cameras: While the front camera has remained unchanged, the rear dual cameras saw a progressive upgrade over the three models, with the latest one finally regaining optical image stabilization. Of course, there are also several other notable tweaks here and there. Let's take a look.