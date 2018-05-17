AsteroidOS is an open alternative to Wear OS you can install today

The platform is pretty basic at the moment, but if you want to test it out and build apps yourself, you'll need a Watch OS device. The current version can run on the LG G Watch, LG G Watch Urbane, LG G Watch R, Asus Zenwatch 1, Asus Zenwatch 2, Asus Zenwatch 3 and Sony Smartwatch 3. AsteroidOS has provided instructions on how to install the OS for each of those devices, and you can choose to either replace the software they came with or keep a dual-boot. The platform-maker plans to roll out support for more smartwatches in the future, and possible candidates include the Huawei Watch and Samsung Gear S.