AsteroidOS is an open alternative to Wear OS you can install today

When AsteroidOS first started working on a Linux-based smartwatch platform back in 2015, the device category was still fairly new. Now, the first stable version of the OS is finally available for download, providing an Android-compatible alternative to Wear OS. It can display smartphone notifications, weather data, calendar entries, alarms and timers, as well as music playback controls. To encourage developers and those who love tinkering with their devices to create custom applications and watchfaces for the platform, AsteroidOS also released a Software Development Kit along with tutorials.
The platform is pretty basic at the moment, but if you want to test it out and build apps yourself, you'll need a Watch OS device. The current version can run on the LG G Watch, LG G Watch Urbane, LG G Watch R, Asus Zenwatch 1, Asus Zenwatch 2, Asus Zenwatch 3 and Sony Smartwatch 3. AsteroidOS has provided instructions on how to install the OS for each of those devices, and you can choose to either replace the software they came with or keep a dual-boot. The platform-maker plans to roll out support for more smartwatches in the future, and possible candidates include the Huawei Watch and Samsung Gear S.