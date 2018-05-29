Google Assistant can unlock Schlage's Sense deadbolt

Schlage Sense locks also work with Siri and the company introduced the ability to unlock Sense deadbolts with Alexa earlier this month. To use Google Assistant with your Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt, you'll have to get a Schlage Sense Wi-Fi adaptor, through which you can also lock and unlock the smart deadbolt with your phone.

"Schlage has been at the forefront of IoT security solutions since launching the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt in 2014," Allegion's Rob Martens said in a statement. "This new integration and functionality is a testament to our ongoing commitment to raise the bar for innovation, convenience and security and to support consumers' choice of IoT platform."