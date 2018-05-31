PlayStation's E3 2018 event heads back to theaters on June 11th

Sony is once again showing its PlayStation E3 event in movie theaters, although this year there's a slight twist. The tech giant has announced that its PlayStation E3 Experience will come to certain screens in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Chile on June 11th at 9PM Eastern. Unlike in the past, though, you already have an idea of what to expect: Sony previously teased that you'd see Death Stranding, The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima and Marvel's Spider-Man in addition to news from the usual round of third-party studios. You're attending more for the cinematic experience than to be bowled over by surprises, although we're hoping there are a few unexpected twists and turns.