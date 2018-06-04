ASUS slims the bezels on its ROG Strix II gaming laptops

The new laptops share most of the same hardware: Sturdy metal cases, eighth-generation Intel Core i7-8750H processors, and LED lightbars up front. The major difference between them is their video cards. ASUS is positioning the Hero as rig for MOBA gamers, so it's limited to an NVIDIA GTX 1060 Max-Q GPU. The Scar, on the other hand, is meant for FPS gamers, and it can fit in either a GTX 1060 or 1070 Max-Q.

It seems like an unnecessary distinction, but it allows for ASUS to target those audiences in other ways. The Scar features highlighted "WASD" keys and a military aesthetic, for example, while the Hero emphasizes its "QWER" keys and has a cyberpunk look.